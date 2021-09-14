2-day meet to discuss road map for education sector

Taking lessons from the pandemic and its impact on education, thought leaders, policymakers, educators, and industry experts will participate in a two-day education conclave beginning on Thursday to discuss a road map for the education sector in India.

Organised by Hindustan Times, the Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave will focus on the New Education Policy (NEP), the digital divide brought to the fore amid the advent of online learning during the pandemic, developments in technology in education, upskilling teachers, and on encouraging interaction with decision makers across schools and institutes of higher education. Those interested in attending the virtual conference can visit https://lenovosmarteredconclave.virtualeventexp.com/ or scan the QR code below.

“There is a strong argument that education will never go back to the pre-pandemic time and technology is going to be as important as physical campuses. The focus on large physical spaces will shrink and a hybrid model of education involving a combination of classroom teaching and online lessons will find greater acceptance,” the organisers said in a statement.

educatioThe conclave will begin with the address by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking on NEP 2020 and the role of technology in the future of education. The managing director of Lenovo India, Shailendra Katyal, will share insights on how technology can help in bridging the digital divide, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union minister of state for skill development, will talk about the importance of skill education and how it can be built up in the coming years.

The two-day conclave will touch upon the three key areas of the education sector – technological advancements in education, digital inequality, and reskilling or upskilling of the educator workforce.

