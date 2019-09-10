61 teaching posts to be filled at Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya Haridwar, check details

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:29 IST

Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Hardwar has invited online applications from eligible candidates for appointment of 20 assistant professors, 23 associate professors and 18 professors in various departments of the Vishwavidyalaya. The last date for submission of application is September 17.

The minimum qualification and eligibility for the posts will be in accordance with the UGC Regulations for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Vishwavidyalya and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018.

Candidates should visit www.gkv.ac.in for details regarding minimum eligibility/essential qualifications/pay levels etc. The application fee is Rs 550 for general candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/PWD candidates, which will not be refunded.

Three copies of print out of the online application along with three sets of required documents should also be sent to the Registrar, Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar- 249404 (Uttarakhand) by Speed Post/Registered/ln person within 10 days from the last date of the application. The application should be sent in a sealed envelope superscribed with adv no and the name of the post for which application has been made.

Pay scale

The Vishwavidyalaya has also announced vacancy for one registrar and one finance officer. These administrative post vacancies will be filled by deputation or on contract for a tenure upto 5 years or till attaining the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier (can be renewed ). The educational and other qualifications and other details can be can be checked at gkv.ac.in.

Vacancy Details:

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:28 IST