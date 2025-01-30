AMU Admission Test 2025: Registration window closes tomorrow at amucontrollerexams.com, apply via direct link here

Aligarh Muslim University will be closing the registration for AMU admission test 2025 on Friday, January 31, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam can submit their application forms on the official website at amucontrollerexams.com. AMU Admission Test 2025: Last date to apply without late fee at amucontrollerexams.com is January 31, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here,

It may be mentioned here that candidates will be able to apply till February 7, 2025 with late fee.

Following this, the correction window will open on February 8 and will close on February 11, 2025.

Notably, the examinations for various courses will be conducted in April, 2025.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani advises students to use artificial intelligence as a tool of learning but not give up on critical thinking

The B.Tech/ B.Arch examination will be conducted on April 20, 2025, B.A course exam will be held on April 9, 2025, BSc and B.Com will be held on April 14, 2025. BSc/ Diploma in Paramedical Courses/ BRTT will be held on April 16, 2025.

Likewise, B.A.LL.B will be conducted on April 20 and B.Sc Nursing on April 22, 2025. The Diploma in Engineering, Senior Secondary School (Science, Humanities/ Commerce Stream) exam will be held on April 27, 2025.

Also read: Kerala Samastha exam 2025 results out at samastha.in, here's direct link to check

Check the official schedule here.

AMU Admission Test 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the AMU admission test 2025

Visit the official website at amucontrollerexams.com. On the home page, click on the link to register for AMU Admission Test 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Log in with with the registered details. Fill out the application form and submit it after carefully reviewing it. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 hall tickets released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AMU.