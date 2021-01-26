The Department of Technical Education, Vijayawada has declared the AP EAMCET 2020 second phase allotment result on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for admission can check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.

"Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through Candidate Login," reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Candidate's Login" tab

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.