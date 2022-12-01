AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling schedule released for M.P.C stream

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling schedule. The schedule of APEAPCET 2022 has been released for M.P.C stream. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The qualified and eligible candidates who are desirous in seeking admission n into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses can apply for the web counselling round. The web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from December 2 to December 4, 2022.

The allotment of seats will be released on December 12, 2022 and self reporting and reporting at college can be done from December 7 to December 9, 2022.

Candidate can enter into Registration form by using “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth”. To apply for the web counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees

Your application has been submitted.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Schedule Here