AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on February 6, apply at edcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will close the registration process for AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling on February 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on February 6

The verification of certificates will be done till February 7, 2024. For candidates of special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports & Games/ Scouts & Guides/Anglo Indians), the certificate verification will be done physically at HLC, Andhra Loyola College, Sentini Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada will be done on February 5, 2024.

As per the schedule, the exercising of Web Options will be done from February 9 to February 13, 2024, and the change of Web options will be done on February 14, 2024. Allotment of seats for first phase counselling will be displayed on February 17, 2024. Reporting to colleges after first phase counselling and and commencement of classwork will begin on February 19 onwards.

To apply online for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP Ed.CET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

