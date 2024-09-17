AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 2 out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released AP ICET 2024 seat allotment results for Phase 2 on September 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Phase 2 counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 2 out, direct link here

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can self-report to the colleges from September 17 to September 21, 2024.

The selection of candidates and allotment to colleges will be based on rank obtained at the Common Entrance Test and other conditions laid down by the Council.

AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the AP ICET 2024 seat allotment result for the Phase 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and the seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration for Phase 2 commenced on September 4 and concluded on September 7, 2024. The verification of certificates was done from September 5 to 8 September 2024.

Candidates who passed the written examination were eligible to apply for the counselling round. The AP ICET examination was conducted on May 6, 2024, and the results were announced on May 30, 2024.

The AP ICET counselling process is conducted for admission to the First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in university constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25. For more details, candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.