AP ICET allotment result for round 2 counselling today at icet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the second round of AP ICET counselling 2024 today, September 17. The allotment result will be published on the counselling portal, icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET allotment result for round 2 today (icet-sche.aptonline.in, screenshot)

As per the admission schedule, selected candidates need to self-report and report at the allotted colleges from September 17 to 21.

AP ICET counselling is for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by participating universities in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024-25 academic year.

Registrations for the second round of ICET counselling was done from September 4 to 7 and certificate verification was carried out from September 5 to 8.

Candidates had to exercise their web options from September 9 to 14 and were allowed to change them on September 15.

How to check AP ICET allotment result 2024

Go to the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. Open the seat allotment result link for the second round which will be displayed on the home page. Check your allotment status. If selected, login to your account and download the allotment order.

For admission to MBA courses, candidates need any degree with a minimum duration of three years and mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC (Class 10). Candidates must have obtained at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved categories) in the qualifying examination.

For MCA admissions, candidates need a BCA or Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category candidates). Candidates with BSc/BCom/BA with mathematics at 10+2 or graduation level can also apply. They too need to score at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) in the qualifying exam.