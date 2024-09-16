AP ICET Phase 2 seat allotment results tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in, here's how to check when out
AP ICET Phase 2 seat allotment results will be released tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The steps to check on the official website are given below.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will be releasing the AP ICET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 seat allotment results on Tuesday, September 17. Candidates who took part in the counselling process in Round 2 can download their seat allotment results on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in when released.
Following this, candidates can report to the allotted colleges till September 21, 2024.
It may be mentioned here that the candidates could enter the web options till September 14, 2024.
The counselling registration for Phase 2 commenced on September 4 and concluded on September 7, 2024. The verification of certificates was done from September 5 to September 8, 2024.
Candidates will be selected and allotted to colleges as per rank obtained at the Common Entrance Test and other conditions laid down by the council.
The AP ICET counselling process is conducted for admission to First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in university constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.
AP ICET exam was held on May 6, 2024 and the answer key was released on May 8. The objection window was closed on August 10, 2024.
The AP ICET results was declared on May 30, 2024.
AP ICET Counselling 2024: How to check Round 2 seat allotment results
To check the AP ICET Round 2 seat allotment results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.
- Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
- On the home page, click on AP ICET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 seat allotment result link.
- Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
- The AP ICET Round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website of AP ICET.
