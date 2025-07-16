Assam NEET UG counselling schedule released, registration to begin on this date

The Director of Medical Examination (DME) Assam has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for state quota seats. Candidates who are eligible for Assam NEET UG counselling will be able to apply on the official website, dme.assam.gov.in. The schedule is given there. Assam NEET UG counselling schedule released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam NEET UG counselling will be an online process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at government medical and dental colleges of the state for the 2025 academic year for the state quota seats.

As per the schedule, online registration for the first round of Assam NEET UG counselling will start on July 24 and end at 11:55 pm on July 29.

Candidates who register during this period can fill their choices of preferred medical colleges between July 30 and August 2 (up to 10 pm). The choice locking facility will also be activated on August 2, from 5 pm to 11:55 pm. Choices will be locked automatically if not done by the candidates, DME said.

DME will process the seat allotment between August 3 and 5, and a list of provisionally selected candidates along with modalities for admission will be displayed on the website on August 6.

“All eligible candidates under General, PwD and Reserved category including SC/ ST/ OBC-MOBC (NCL)/ Moran/ Motak/ Tai Ahom/ Chutia/ Koch Rajbongshi/ TGL/Ex-TGL and Special category i.e. Freedom Fighters/ Martyr of Assam Movement/ Extremist violence/ Ex-Serviceman & Serving Defence Personnel / Sports, shall have to register and fill choices in the online counselling. No offline counselling will be held separately for these seats,” DME Assam said.

It added that candidates applying for special quota (Freedom Fighters/ Martyr of Assam Movement/ Extremist violence/ Ex Serviceman and Serving Defense Personal/ Sports quota) seats have to appear physically for document verification on July 18th at the office of the DME.

Candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC of creamy layer must apply under the general category, it said.

DME will issue a separate notice for NRI quota counselling.