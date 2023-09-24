AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration & choice filling ends today at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will close the registration process and choice filling process for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on September 24, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration & choice filling ends today (Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done on September 25 to September 26, 2023. The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be displayed on September 27, 2023 and reporting at allotted institute can be done by students from September 28 to October 5, 2023.

To apply and fill choices online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Round 2

Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration and choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account.

Fill the application form or lock the choices filled.

Click on submit and make the payment of fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and ₹500/- for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates for AIQ-Govt.-college/AIQ Govt. Aided-college/Central University/National Institute. For deemed university the registration fees is ₹5000/- for all categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

