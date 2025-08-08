BHU UG Round 1 Allotment List 2025 releasing today, here's how to check at bhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University is scheduled to release Round 1 seat allotment results for BHU UG Admission 2025 on Friday, August 8, 2025. When released, candidates participating in the counselling round will be able to check and download the seat allotment result from the official website at bhu.ac.in. BHU UG Round 1 Allotment List 2025 will be released today at bhu.ac.in. (HT Representative Image)

Also read: NIRF ranking 2025: Higher education institutes to be penalised for retracted papers

BHU Round 1 seat allotment results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the first round seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result.

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment results displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment results 2025.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: 5 bright students from UP to pursue fully-funded master's degree from top universities in UK, know about the scheme

Following the declaration of the round 1 seat allotment results, candidates who are allotted a seat can report to the respective faculty/ college on August 25, 2025.

Classes are scheduled to begin from August 28, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on August 11,and the Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on August 14 and Round 4 seat allotment result will be out on August 18, 2025.

Also read: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Where, how to check Probationary Officer results when out

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at bhu.ac.in.