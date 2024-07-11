Bihar B.Ed CET 2024: Registration for counselling begins at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, details inside

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, announced the commencement of the registration for the counselling of the 2-year B.Ed course from July 11, 2024. Candidates who are qualified and wish to participate in the counselling process can visit the official website of LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. According to the official website, qualified candidates can proceed with the online registration for choice filling and preference of colleges/institutions between July 11, 2024, and July 20, 2024.(Representational image)

Officials will display the college allotment of 1st round on July 25, 2024. Through the payment of a seat confirmation fee of ₹3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only) which is non-refundable, candidates can confirm the allotted seat. This can be completed from July 26, 2024, to August 9, 2024.

Between July 26, 2024, and August 10, 2024, paper verification and admission of 1st round at the concerned college/institute is scheduled to take place as per the official website.

“ It is also to be noted that the selection of colleges and preferences is a one-time process. Once a candidate is allotted any college he/she will not be considered for subsequent counseling(s). Reservation rosters are implemented only in Government and Constituent Colleges. 50% seats in Minority Colleges are reserved for the concerned minority candidates. It is necessary to select at least 3 colleges from one or all universities. Applicants can select a maximum 9 colleges from one or all universities. It is necessary for Minority Applicants (Muslim/Christian) to select at least one college from any the concerned minority college. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances," mentions the guidelines on the official website.

