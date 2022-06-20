Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 scheduled for June 23 postponed

The Bihar state level combined entrance test (CET) for enrollment in two-year B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for session 2022-24, scheduled to be held on June 23, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to information provided by state nodal officer of CET- B Ed, Ashok Kumar Mehta, the decision to the above effect was taken by the order of chancellor of universities, who convened an online review meeting with the respective divisional commissioners. The chancellor was appraised about the prevailing situation even as divisional commissioners gave their respective feedbacks.

The CET-B.Ed was scheduled to be held on June 23 between 11am and 1 pm.

Prof SP Singh, vice chancellor of LN Mithila University (LNMU) , which is a nodal university for CET-B.Ed besides state nodal officer also attended the meeting in Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Mehta informed that nearly 30,000 candidates had not been able to download the admit card from CET website due to network issue till Sunday as internet services in several districts of Bihar had been suspended since June 17. The number further rose to 20 districts on Monday.

As many as 1,91,929 candidates have registered for CET- B.Ed to be held at 325 centres across 11 cities in Bihar.

According to registrar of LN Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, Dr Mustaque Ahmad this university has been nominated as nodal university for the third time in a row to conduct entrance examination of two-year CET-B.Ed., Shiksha Shastri, besides four-year Integrated B.Ed.-2022 course to be conducted later after publication of results of CBSE 12th standard.

The number of women candidates, who have registered for CET stands at 97718 to be followed by 94211 male candidates. The largest number of candidates have registered for Patna centre (54584) to be followed by Muzaffarpur (27605), Darbhanga (24575), Gaya (16689), Bhagalpur (13250), Purnia ( 11638), Madhepura (11527), Ara (10074), Hajipur (7940), Munger (7028) and Chapra (7019) respectively. Likewise, Patna and Darbhanga are the only two centres designated to conduct CET for admission in Shiksha Shastri course with 122 candidates registered for Patna and 158 for Darbhanga centre, according to available data

Mehta said, last year, while conducting the CET-B.Ed examination as nodal university, LNMU had ensured an enrollment of 99.52% in two-year CET-B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri and 95% enrollment in four-year integrated BA-B.Ed and B.Sc-B.Ed course.

CET was conducted for admission to B.Ed courses offered by as many as 342 colleges in 14 universities across the state.

The CET-B.Ed came into effect in 2018, at the initiative of the Chancellor.

In the first two years 2018 and 2019, the examination was conducted by Nalanda Open University.

