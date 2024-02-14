British Council launches ‘GREAT Scholarships 2O24’ for Indian students willing to study in UK in multiple disciplines

British Council, the international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations in the UK, has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2024 in collaboration with the GREAT Britain campaign. The British Council as announced the GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian students in collaboration with the GREAT Britain campaign . (Representative Image)

According to a press release, the GREAT Scholarships will provide Indian students the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies in the UK from autumn 2024 in multiple disciplines.

The release informed that 25 UK universities are offering 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students in subjects like Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology Design, Humanities, and Dance, among others as part of the program.

Features of the GREAT Scholarship 2024 program:

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 (INR 10,43,442) that will be paid towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2024-25 academic session.

Two scholarships for Justice and Law studies will be provided to Indian students, in partnership with the Ministry for Justice. These scholarships are offered at two participating higher education institutions. The scholarship can be applied by Indian students interested in pursuing various courses such as human rights, property law, criminal justice, commercial law, and more.

There are an additional four Science and Technology scholarships available across four UK Universities for the 2024-25 academic year. These can be applied by Indian students who are looking to do courses covering a variety of science and technology-related subjects, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable engineering, psychology, etc., at any participating higher education institutions.

The GREAT Scholarships program seeks to foster strong links between the UK and India as it continues to welcome Indian students to the UK.

To apply, students must receive an offer of entry from one of the participating universities. They must also meet all requirements for the chosen course as asked by the university.

(For more information, visit the official website here.)