Central University of Karnataka UG Admission: Notification out; CUET score must

admissions
Published on Sep 19, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Admission 2022: The university will begin UG admission registrations soon on the CUK-SAMARTH portal.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Admission 2022: After Declaration of CUET UG result 2022, Central University of Karnataka has geared up for the undergraduate admission process. The university has recently published several notifications, informing students about the application process, fees and courses offered by them.

As per a recent notification, CUK admission 2022 for UG courses will be held online through the CUK-SAMARTH portal and the link will be displayed on cuk.ac.in soon.

"To participate in admission process, CUET-UG qualified candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The merit list will be prepared for the registered candidates only.

“The merit list of the candidates whose applications are received with the prescribed registration fee will be displayed on the university website. The admission process will continue on the announced merit list only. Candidates will be admitted based on the merit and the roster. Admissions will be explored until the required seats will be filled based on merit following roster till the announced merit list get exhausted,” the university said.

The university offers six UG courses with an intake capacity of 40 for each:

BSc (Physics and Chemistry)

BSc (Life Sciences and Geology)

BSc (Mathematics and Computer Science)

BSc/BA(Psychology and English)

BSc/BA(Geography and History)

BA (Economics and Social Work)

For more details on Central University of Karnataka (CUK) admission process, interested candidates can visit cuk.ac.in.

