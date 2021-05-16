Home / Education / Admissions / COMEDK UGET 2021 postponed, application date extended
COMEDK UGET 2021: COMEDK UGET 2021In a notification released on Saturday, COMEDK informed that the decision to postpone UGET 2021 exam has been taken due to concerns arising out of the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the country.(File)
COMEDK UGET 2021 postponed, application date extended

  • The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for Engineering courses.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:47 AM IST

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for Engineering courses. COMEDK UGET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

In a notification released on Saturday, COMEDK informed that the decision to postpone UGET 2021 exam has been taken due to concerns arising out of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The revised date for COMEDK UGET 2021 will be announced in due course.

Along with the postponement of the exam the last date to apply online for COMEDK UGET 2021 has been extended up to July 15.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2021

Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET at https://www.comedk.org/

On the homepage, click on login/register for engineering application

Fill in the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

For details, visit the official website of COMEDK.

