CUCET 2021 answer keys released, raise objections by October 5

CUCET 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency has released the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam-2021 provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CUCET-2021 for undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes can check the provisional answer key on the official website of CUCET NTA on cucet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections by paying non-refundable fee of ₹200 per challenged question till 7pm of October 5.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI upto October 5, 2021 (until 11:50 pm)", reads the official notification. The question paper and recorded responses have been uploaded on the website for candidates to challenge.

The CUCET-2021 for academic session 2021-22 for undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes was held on 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to check CUCET-2021 answer key

How to check CUCET-2021 answer key:

Visit the official website of cucet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021".

Log in through application number and password or through application number and date of birth.

Check and download the answer key.

How to raise objections:

Click on the link that reads, "Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021" available on the homepage of CUCET NTA.

Log in through submitting application number and password.

Submit documents to support your claim.

Pay the fee and download its confirmation page.