Delhi University Vice Chancellor's Summer Internship 2025: Application window closes on April 30, check stipend & more

The University of Delhi is accepting applications for Summer Internships 2025 under the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS). Eligible students of University of Delhi who are interested in applying for the internship program can submit their applications on the official website at du.ac.in or dsw.du.ac.in. Delhi University Vice Chancellor's Summer Internship 2025: Application are underway for Summer Internships 2025 under the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The last date to apply for the VC's summer internship 2025 is April 30, 2025.

Eligibility:

As per the university, “all regular bonafide students of University of Delhi studying in any Course or Stream at the Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for the Summer Internship 2025 program.”

However, final year or final semester students are not eligible for the internship program.

Furthermore, students who have already availed VCIS (Summer/Part-time) are not eligible for the Summer Internship 2025.

Highlights:

Following are the highlights of the internship program:

The Summer Internship will be conducted for a regular 20 hours per week. Candidates will be given a stipend of Rs. 11.025 per month. The Summer Internship 2025 will be held for two months from the time of joining (June-July, 2025). Candidates will be given a certificate from the Dean of Students' Welfare at the end of the internship tenure.

Points to remember:

When applying, candidates will need to upload a ‘Letter of Recommendation’ from their Principal/ Head of the Department/ Institution/ College/ Centres on the letterhead (duly stamped and signed on/after 15 April, 2025).

As per the university, the registration form without the letter of recommendation from the competent authority will be rejected.

Additionally, the ‘Letter of Recommendation’ should be brought during the interview for the Internship. The selection will be strictly based on the interview/Group Discussion and letter of recommendation.

How to apply for the VCIS Summer Internship Program 2025

Students can apply the steps mentioned below to apply for the internship program:

Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. On the home page, scroll down to the ‘Latest@DU’ section. Click on the link titled Vice Chancellor's Internship Scheme (VCIS) Summer Internship, 2025. On the next page, click on the form link. Fill up the application form by entering the necessary details. Upload the required documents. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website, dsw.du.ac.in.