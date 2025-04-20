Menu Explore
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad: Eligibility, fee, levels and awards- all you need to know

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2025 03:13 PM IST

The SOF Mathematics Olympiad assess students’ knowledge and skills in mathematical reasoning and logical ability.

Every year, the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) conducts the International Mathematics Olympiad (SOF IMO) for students studying in classes 1-12 at schools across the country.

SOF International Mathematics Olympiad: Eligibility, fee, levels and awards
The Mathematics Olympiad assess students’ knowledge and skills in mathematical reasoning and logical ability, with its curriculum designed to provide students with an opportunity to identify their academic talent in mathematics.

Key information about the SOF IMO exam

Organised byScience Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
EligibilityStudents from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by the SOF
Exam levelIntermediate
Application processApplications are submitted by schools
Exam modeOffline
Application fee 125
FrequencyConducted once a year
Language of the testEnglish
Duration1 hour

Here’s a look at the eligibility criteria and other details as mentioned on the official website.

The syllabus for IMO level 1 and 2 covers various topics, including algebra, trigonometry, geometry, linear equations, differential equations, limits and derivatives, integers, and probability. Check the complete IMO Syllabus here.

SOF IMO eligibility criteria for level 1:

Students from classes 1-12 studying in a school recognised by SOF are eligible for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). Students from particular classes can appear only for that class’s Olympiad.

SOF IMO eligibility criteria Level 2:

Students from classes 3-12 are eligible to take the IMO level 2 exam. There is no level 2 exam for the students of classes 1 and 2. The top 5 per cent of the level 1 exam is selected for the level 2 exam.

How to Participate?

Schools can apply for the exam 30 days before the test. Students can not apply individually.

Awards/ Scholarships/ Recognition

Winners of the SOF IMP are eligible for a range of awards and scholarships. These include international, zonal and school topper awards. The top three international rank holders get cash awards, medals, and certificates, while zonal and school-level winners are also recognised.

SOF also acknowledges schools and educators for their contribution to students' success with awards. School principals and teachers are also awarded appreciation certificates and gifts.

To know more about this exam, click here.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
