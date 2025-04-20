SOF International Mathematics Olympiad: Eligibility, fee, levels and awards- all you need to know

Every year, the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) conducts the International Mathematics Olympiad (SOF IMO) for students studying in classes 1-12 at schools across the country. SOF International Mathematics Olympiad: Eligibility, fee, levels and awards

The Mathematics Olympiad assess students’ knowledge and skills in mathematical reasoning and logical ability, with its curriculum designed to provide students with an opportunity to identify their academic talent in mathematics.

Key information about the SOF IMO exam

Organised by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Eligibility Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by the SOF Exam level Intermediate Application process Applications are submitted by schools Exam mode Offline Application fee ₹ 125 Frequency Conducted once a year Language of the test English Duration 1 hour

Here’s a look at the eligibility criteria and other details as mentioned on the official website.

The syllabus for IMO level 1 and 2 covers various topics, including algebra, trigonometry, geometry, linear equations, differential equations, limits and derivatives, integers, and probability. Check the complete IMO Syllabus here.

SOF IMO eligibility criteria for level 1:

Students from classes 1-12 studying in a school recognised by SOF are eligible for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). Students from particular classes can appear only for that class’s Olympiad.

SOF IMO eligibility criteria Level 2:

Students from classes 3-12 are eligible to take the IMO level 2 exam. There is no level 2 exam for the students of classes 1 and 2. The top 5 per cent of the level 1 exam is selected for the level 2 exam.

How to Participate?

Schools can apply for the exam 30 days before the test. Students can not apply individually.

Awards/ Scholarships/ Recognition

Winners of the SOF IMP are eligible for a range of awards and scholarships. These include international, zonal and school topper awards. The top three international rank holders get cash awards, medals, and certificates, while zonal and school-level winners are also recognised.

SOF also acknowledges schools and educators for their contribution to students' success with awards. School principals and teachers are also awarded appreciation certificates and gifts.

