DU Allocation-cum-Admission schedule for Undergraduate courses released, check important dates

The University of Delhi has released the schedule for allocation-cum-admission to all Undergraduate programs of all DU colleges for the 2025-26 academic year. DU Allocation-cum-Admission schedule for Undergraduate courses is out. Candidates check important dates here. (File Photo)

In an official notice, the University said that the Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2025 (CSAS-UG) will begin from Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Candidates who successfully completed the Phase 1 must login to their dashboard on the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, to choose their preferred Programs and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria, the official notice stated.

It further stated that, “Due care must be exercised while ordering the preferences.”

Additionally, candidates who have not registered themselves on the CSAS portal will be able to register too since the University has decided to keep both the phases open till 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025. Preference submitted will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline 11:59 pm on July 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Correction Window is scheduled to open from Sunday, July 6, 2025 and will close on Friday, July 11, 2025 at 11:59 PM for all candidates who had completed Phase I of CSAS (UG) and want to make corrections in their application form.

Check some important dates here:

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of CSAS

July 6 - July 11, 2025 till 11:59 PM: Correction Window for Candidates already registered in Phase I of CSAS. July 8 - July 14, 2025 till 11:59 PM: Preference - Filling for Program and Colleges in CSAS. July 14, 2025 till 11:59 PM: CSAS Auto-locks the Preferences. July 15, 2025 at 5 PM: Declaration of Simulated Ranks. July 15, 2025 at 5 PM to July 16, 2025 till 11:59 PM: Preference Change Window. July 19, 2025, at 5 PM: Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List

The second round CSAS allocation list will be released at July 28, 2025, at 5 PM.