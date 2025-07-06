UPSC NDA, NA 2 and CDS 2 Exam 2025: Application correction window opens tomorrow, what candidates should know

Union Public Service Commission is set to open the application correction window of UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II Exam 2025 on Monday, July 7, 2025. This will be a ‘one-time measure’ for candidates who want to make modifications/corrections in their application forms. UPSC NDA, NA 2 and CDS 2 Exam 2025: Application correction window will open on Monday, July 7. Check important details.

Candidates willing to make corrections will need to visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA NA II, CDS II Exam 2025: How to make corrections in applications

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections in their applications:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in. On the home page, go to the login section. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Go to the Common Application Form. Make the required modifications/corrections on the application form. Review carefully and submit the form. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must note here that the last date to make corrections is July 9, 2025.

The commission stated in an official notice that “the correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form.”

It may be mentioned here that the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam will be held on September 14, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPSC.