 DU CSAS 2024 Round 3 UG schedule out at admission.uod.ac.in, details inside
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
DU CSAS 2024 Round 3 UG schedule out at admission.uod.ac.in, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2024 07:02 PM IST

Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

The University of Delhi (DU) released the schedule for the third phase of DU UG CSAS 2024. Candidates who failed to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can participate in the forthcoming rounds of counselling. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule posted on the official website, the update window is open from August 31, 2024, till 4.59 pm on September 1, 2024.(Representational image)

According to the schedule posted on the official website, the update window is open from August 31, 2024, till 4.59 pm on September 1, 2024. Declaration of upgraded allocations will be out on September 3, 2024. Candidates are to accept the allotted seats from September 3, 2024, till September 4, 2024. Candidates need to make the online payment of fees by 4.59 pm on September 6, 2024.

Candidates also have the option to apply for mid entry from September 7, 2024, to September 9, 2024. Candidates who either failed to apply for Phase I or/and could not complete Phase II and are desirous of participating in counselling round can join. Such candidates need to pay 1000/- (non-refundable) as a Mid-Entry fee.

As per the official schedule, The third round allocation result will be announced on September 11, 2024. Candidates are to accept the allotted seats from September 11, 2024, to September 13, 2024. Candidates need to make the online payment of fees by 4.59 pm on September 15, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
