DU first cut-off this week: Important points for students

The Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first cut-off list on Friday for undergraduate admissions. The DU first cut-off list will be available on the official website du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

A total of 4,38,696 applications have been registered for admission to UG courses in the upcoming academic session.

After the cut-off list is out, candidates will be eligible to take admission in all the colleges and programs provided they satisfy the cut-off of the colleges and the eligibility for the selected programs.

DU first cut-off list on Friday: Important points

The cut off list will be available on du.ac.in

The cut-off list will be available in PDF format with the names of the colleges, name of the subject and category wise cut-off marks

Candidates have to download the cut-off list

Candidates whose marks have increased after revaluation or rechecking can approach the university. “The colleges may consider admission of the candidates whose marks get increased in the process of rechecking/revaluation by their respective boards; subject to availability of seats and fulfillment of the prescribed eligibility criteria in desired course till last date of admission, as and when notified by the University,” the University has said in the admission bulletin.

There will be an online Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee. Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee.

On September 4, St. Stephen’s College had released its first cut-off list with the highest cut-off set for the Economics (Honours) course at 99.5%. Those seeking admission for Economics (Honours) need to score 95% or above in Mathematics. The college has also set a 99% cut-off for History (Honours), English (Honours), and BA Programme for students with commerce and science backgrounds. For humanities students, the cut-off in these subjects stands at 98.25%, 98.7% and 97.75% respectively.

Last year, the DU’s first cut-off came on October 11.

In 2020, Lady Shri Ram college had set 100% cut-off for three honours courses.