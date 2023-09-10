DU PG 3rd merit list tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi will issue the third merit list of postgraduate courses tomorrow, September 11. Candidates can check it by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in. The merit/allotment list will be out at 5 pm. DU PG Admission 2023: 3rd merit list tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in(File photo)

Originally, the DU PG 3rd merit list was scheduled for September 4 but the schedule was later revised.

Ahead of the third list, DU conducted mid entry between September 7 and 9.

As per the round 3 schedule, candidates have to accept the allotted seats between 5 pm on September 11 and 4:59 pm on September 13.

Colleges and departments, will verify and approve admissions online from September 11 (5 pm) to September 14 (4:59 pm).

The deadline of payment of the fee online is September 15.

The university may announce more admission rounds if seats remain vacant after the third round.

Steps to check DU PG 3rd merit list 2023

Go to the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Go to the PG admissions section.

Login to your dashboard.

Check and download your allotment result.

