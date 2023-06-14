Home / Education / Admissions / DU starts admission process for UG programmes for academic year 2023-24

PTI | , New Delhi
Jun 14, 2023 03:53 PM IST

The Delhi University (DU) started the admission process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Wednesday with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The university is offering 78 undergraduate programmes in 68 colleges. Besides, there are 198 BA programme combinations.

There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges. Like last year, the admissions will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

"The admission process has started. We are opening the CSAS-UG today. Students can apply for UG programmes," Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told a press conference.

The admissions in BA fine arts in the College of Arts will also be done through the CSAS this year.

The registration fee is 250 for unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and 100 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Those opting for admissions under the sports and ECA quotas will have to pay extra.

Singh said B.Com is a flagship programme of the university.

The VC also launched the admission process for the School of Open Learning and the NCWEB.

