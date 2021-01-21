Entrepreneurial skill centre to come up at IIIT-Allahabad soon

The prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) will soon offer short-term demand-oriented certificate and diploma courses to help polish technical knowledge and skills of professionals, help improve the quality of the Indian workforce and empower them to also start their own enterprises.

For this, the institute would soon set up a dedicated ‘Centre for Entrepreneurial Skill and Capacity Induction’ (CESCI) on its campus under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat scheme of the central government to start skill development programmes, informed IIIT-A director Prof Nagabhushan.

This new centre would function as a not-for-profit centre dedicated to build requisite entrepreneurial skills among youths and equip them with the necessary capacity to take entrepreneurial ventures in their lives, he added.

Prof Nagabhushan said that the main objective of the CESCI, the proposal for which had already been passed by the IIIT-A Senate and would soon be put before the Board of Governors for approval, would be to produce skill-based young entrepreneurs who could start independent ventures in life.

“These people will be finally acting as the change agent in the society which in the long run will create job, commercialize new technologies and strengthen national economies and ultimately help in fulfilling the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

The faculty members attached to this centre include Ranjit Singh, Vijaishri Tewari, Madhvendra Misra and Shashi Kant Rai.

The centre would be open to both IIIT-A students and others, said Madhvendra Mishra, a faculty member of IIIT-A’s Department of Management Studies and Associate Dean (MoUs-National/International and Coordinator of MoU-based activities).

“People joining a programme under CESCI that will function under institute’s Department of Management Studies will not only benefit from business and technical assistance, but also from official affiliation with the Centre, a supportive community with an entrepreneurial environment, direct link to entrepreneurs and various agencies, and immediate networking and commercial opportunities with other bodies,” he added.

The proposed ‘finishing school’ of the centre would cater to the needs of not only the students of the department but other students too. Besides, the centre would provide consultancy to the industries in the areas related to entrepreneurship and capacity building and this would go a long way in building strong industry-academia interface.