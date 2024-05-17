GGSIPU to reserve supernumerary seat for ‘single girl child’ in UG/PG course, bid to promote higher education for girls

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has taken a special initiative to promote girls’ higher education, wherein one each supernumerary seat has been created for ‘Single Girl Child’ for admission in each of the UG/PG programme at the University School of Studies from the academic session of 2024-25. GGSIPU adopts special initiative to promote higher education for girls. The university will create supernumerary seat has been created for ‘Single Girl Child’ for admission in each of the UG/PG programme at the University School of Studies.

A press release issued by the university said that the move will enable female students to procure a seat and pursue their higher studies. The decision has been taken in line with the Government’s effort to promote the ‘Girl Child Campaign’.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: AP EAPCET 2024: Exam from tomorrow, important guidelines for candidates appearing in AP EAMCET

As per the release, the special provision has been made under the GGSIP University Act, 1998, wherein a seat will be allotted purely based on the merit of the applicable National Level Test/ Common Entrance Test/ Merit of Qualifying Examination.

Prof Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIPU, informed that the new provision is applicable for any single girl child, female twins, and the girl child in case of twins with both boy and girl.

Prof Verma termed the initiative as “another milestone towards women empowerment.”

Also read: AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.ap.gov.in, download link here

Highlights of the initiative:

The seat can be filled on a pan-India Basis, without any regional allocation (Delhi/outside Delhi).

There would be no caste-based or other reservation for such seats.

Candidates eligible for the initiative need to apply afresh in the application forms that will be available soon.

For more information, visit the official website at ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in.

Also read: CHSE 12th Result 2024: Odisha Class 12 scores by May last week, informs board official