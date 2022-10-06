Home / Education / Admissions / Gujarat NEET Counselling 2022 underway at medadmgujarat.org, check details

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2022 underway at medadmgujarat.org, check details

Published on Oct 06, 2022

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2022: Registration for UG medical courses begins on medadmgujarat.org. Apply through the link given here.

ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat has started the application process for admission to 85% state quota Medical, Dental and Ayurvedic seats, including 15% All India quota seats of BAMS & BHMS courses in Self-financed colleges. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat NEET Counselling 2022 have to register on medadmgujarat.org.

Gujarat NEET counselling mainly involves 3 steps – online pin purchase, online registration and verification of documents, submission of photocopies of documents at help centres.

As per the schedule released, candidates can purchase pins up to October 14 (4 pm). The deadline to complete online registration is October 14 (6 pm). The deadline for verifying documents and submitting photocopies is October 15 (5 pm).

Pin for online registration can be purchased by paying a non-refundable fee of 200.

After online Registration, candidates have to take prior appointment for documents verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at help centres. Help center will remain closed on public holidays and Sundays, as per an official statement.

Apply for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
