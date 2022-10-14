Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply today at medadmgujarat.org

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat will close down the registration process for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses can do it through the official site at medadmgujarat.org.

The registration process was started on October 3, 2022 for admission to 85% state quota Medical, Dental and Ayurvedic seats, including 15% All India quota seats of BAMS & BHMS courses in Self-financed colleges. As per the schedule, the deadline for verifying documents and submitting photocopies is October 15 (5 pm). After online Registration, candidates have to take prior appointment for documents verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at help centres.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 direct link

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site at medadmgujarat.org.

Click on Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done candidates can click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.