Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins at uhsrugcounselling.com, link here

PT. B.D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has started the registration process for Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 on September 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Round 3 counselling session can do it through the official site of UHSRU at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins, link here

The registration process will end on September 13, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on September 14, 2023. Candidates can deposit the provisional tuition fees online from September 14 to September 18, 2023.

The document verification will be done from September 19 to September 20, 2023. The last date for joining or reporting in the allotted institute is till September 21, 2023.

As per the official notice, all candidates (already registered (irrespective of their admission status) and freshly registered candidates} who wish to participate in the Round-3 of counseling and want to opt for State Quota Seats in only Government/Government Aided/ Private Unaided Medical/Dental Colleges shall be required to deposit security fee online an amount of Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. 5000/- for SC/SCD/BCA/BCB/EWS/PWBD of Haryana State) and if the candidate wishes to also opt for State Quota Seats/Management Quota Seats in Private Medical/Dental Colleges including Private Universities the he/she shall have to deposit online an amount of Rs. 1.00 Lakh. This facility shall be available in the login ID of the candidates on admission webportal. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UHSRU.

