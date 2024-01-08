IIT Madras, Deakin Univ partner to foster research scholars from SAARC & ASEAN countries, launch research academy

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is partnering with Deakin University, Australia to launch the ‘IIT Madras Deakin University Research Academy.’ The announcement was made during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai. Sarah Kirlew, the Australian Consul General, Chennai was also present in the event. Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti presenting a memento to Prof. Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University.

Also present at the launch event were a host of guests including Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, Catherine Callagher, Head of Austrade (South Asia), Tamil Nadu State Minister, and dignitaries from academia, industry, and government of both nations.

According to a press release issued by Deakin University, the academy will host and train several highly talented graduate research scholars from SAARC and ASEAN countries through collaborative global research projects, joint supervision, and meritorious scholarships.

The release further stated that the academy will help research scholars to pioneer solutions through cutting-edge research in areas of strategic importance to Australia and India encompassing clean energy, critical technologies, sustainability, climate change, healthcare technologies, and more, contributing to the socio-economic goals of both nations at a global level.

Highlighting the partnership, Kirlew said that the education and research partnerships are a crucial pillar of the Australia-India relationship. She stated, “Deakin and IIT Madras have a longstanding partnership and we congratulate them on this significant next step which will generate further cutting-edge research in topics of crucial global importance, including clean energy solutions.”

Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti informed that the institution will be joining hands with Deakin to build upon its technical and research expertise, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility action plan to emerge as a leader for sustainability teaching and research in the global south.

Prof. Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, of Deakin University, also spoke on the launch of the academy and said it would further strengthen the synergy already achieved between both institutions by continuously exceeding excellence through collaborative research in areas of strategic importance.

“The academy will help leverage Deakin’s strengths of working with industry for optimum research and development in critical areas of smart and sustainable technologies,” said Prof Martin.

Highlights of the academy:

The research academy will offer a four-year joint Ph.D. program with high-value scholarships, joint supervision by faculty from both institutions and access to world-class research facilities and resources.

Participation of research scholars in an open innovation ecosystem and research network, and collaboration with top industry partners in India and Australia.

The four-year joint Ph.D. program will provide international doctoral training opportunities for early-stage researchers, with the allocation of 30 scholarships in 2024 to scholars from both IIT Madras and Deakin University as part of this dynamic partnership.

The inclusion of provisions for post-doctoral fellows and academics to spend time at each other's institutes promises to further enrich knowledge sharing and collaboration.

