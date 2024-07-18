JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results today, here’s how to check at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh is set to release seat allotment results for round 2 today, July 18. As per the schedule, the results will be out at 8 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results are releasing today at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

To check the results, candidates will need to enter details such as Application Number and Password as login credentials.

Once the results are out, JAC Chandigarh will open the window to submit online fees from July 18 to July 20 till 5 PM. The Withdrawal after 2nd round of seat allotment can be done on July 21, 2024, till 5 PM.

As per the official schedule, the choice filling and locking for round 3 will be carried out from July 22 to July 24 till 5 PM.

The JAC Chandigarh Round 3 seat allotment results will be released on July 25, 2024 at 8 PM.

The submission for the online fee for round 3 will be available from July 25 to July 28, 2024, up to 5 PM. Withdrawal after the Third round of seat allotment can be done July 29, 2024, till 5 PM.

The Physical reporting, Document verification, and payment of other charges (wherever applicable) for all admitted candidates will be done on July 30 and July 31, 2024.

The complete schedule is given here.

After the successful completion of the counselling, candidates will be admitted to BE, BTech, and other courses in universities across the state.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2024: How to check Round 2 allotment results

Visit the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

On the home page, click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024 result link

Enter the login credentials in the space provided and click on submit.

The JAC Round 2 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.