JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Direct link for JEE Main image correction.
Direct link for JEE Main application form correction.
How to make corrections:
Visit the official website at jeemin.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
Edit your application form and submit
