JMI invites applications for free UPSC CSE 2025 coaching programme

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is offering students free UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) coaching (with hostel facility). Free coaching (with hostel facility) is offered to minorities, SCs, STs and women candidates who wish to prepare for UPSC CSE 2025.

According to an official notification by JMI, free coaching (with hostel facility) is offered to minorities, SCs, STs and women candidates who wish to prepare for UPSC CSE 2025.

Students can submit their online applications from March 18, 2024, and the last day to submit the applications is May 19, 2024. Candidates can edit their particulars on the application form during the correction window from May 21-22, 2024, mentioned the notification.

The entrance test will be conducted on June 1, 2024, and will be conducted in the following 10 exam centres: Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Malappuram.

Entrance Test Pattern:

The test will consist of two papers: Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (Essay).

Paper I would be an objective-type exam based on the UPSC model in English/Hindi/Urdu.

Paper II would also have the option of English/Hindi/Urdu as languages.

Exam duration will be 3 hours = 2 hours for General Studies and 1 hour for Essay.

One-third of the marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Selection Process:

Based on the merit obtained by the candidate in Paper I, the essays of only the top 900 students will be evaluated.

Later the interview stage will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates through online mode.

According to JMI, if there is a tie, the higher marks of a candidate in the interview stage will be considered. In case, there is still a tie, the younger candidate (age-wise) will be selected.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates who are eligible to apply for UPSC CSE 2025 can apply for the RCA-JMI entrance test, informed the notification.

Application Fee Details:

Application has to be submitted online at jmicoe.in with a fee of ₹950/- or + applicable charges.

For more information, visit the official website.

