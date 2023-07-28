The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the registration process for PG and ADOP programmes for the Academic Year 2023-24. The registration process commenced on July 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 10. Candidates can register at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU PG Admission 2023: Registration process begins for PG and ADOP programmes

The admission to the M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., Post Graduate Diploma, and Advanced Diploma Programmes will be through CUET (PG) 2023. To apply online, candidates should visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in, log in, and submit the form using their NTA Application Number and birthdate.

“The applicants who had opted Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (PG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can fill their application form online with effect from 27.07.2023 to 10.08.2023 (upto 11.50 PM)”, reads the official notification.

JNU PG Admission 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Before submitting the online application forms, applicants may review the JNU E-Prospectus 2023–24 for eligibility criteria and other details.

Candidates can check the detailed prospects here