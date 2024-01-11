JNU PH.D Admission 2024: First merit list releasing today, know how to check

Jawaharlal Nehru University will release JNU PH.D Admission 2024 first merit list on January 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Ph.D. admission can check the list through the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU administrative building.(HT file)

The first merit list will be released for the Ph.D. program through the entrance examination for the academic year 2023 and for the JRF category for the academic year 2023.

As per the official schedule, pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the first list will be done on January 11, 12 and 13, 2024. The second merit list will be released on January 18, 2024, and pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats of the second list will be made on January 18 and 19, 2024.

JNU PH.D Admission 2024: How to check first merit list

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on JNU PH.D Admission 2024 first merit list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the merit list.

Check your names and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNUEE.