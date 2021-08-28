Home / Education / Admissions / JNUEE 2021: Application deadline extended, apply till August 31
JNUEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination-2021.(jnu.ac.in)
JNUEE 2021: Application deadline extended, apply till August 31

  • JNUEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination-2021 (JNUEE-2021).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:09 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of online application for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination-2021 (JNUEE-2021). The last date to submit online applications has been extended till 5pm on August 31 till .

The last date to pay fee online is August 31 till 11.50pm.

Earlier, the last date to apply for JNUEE -2021 was August 27.

Interested candidates, who have not applied yet for the JNUEE-2021, can do so online through the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University at jnu.ac.in.

Direct link to apply for JNUEEE-2021

How to apply for JNUEEE-2021:

Visit the official website of JNU at www.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "Admissions" section.

Click on the link that reads, "Online Application for JNUEE-2021"

It will redirect to a new webpage

Click on the link that reads, "JNUEE-2021 ONLINE REGISTRATION FORM"

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter the login details or register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment and click on submit.

Your application form has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

