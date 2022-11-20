JNUEE Ph.D Admission 2022: Last date today to register at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JNUEE Ph.D Admission 2022 on November 20, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the programme can apply online through the official site of JNU Exams at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The registration process was started on October 31, 2022. The last date to make the payment of fees is till today, November 20, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Ph.D programme can apply online through the official site of JNU by following these simple steps given below.

JNUEE Ph.D Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click on JNUEE 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application gees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022. The admit card for the same will release soon on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JNUEE.

