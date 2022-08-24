JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released, check time table here

Ministry of Education has released JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule. The schedule for Joint Seat Allocation Authority has been released on the official site of JOSAA on josaa.nic.in.

The registration process and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA will begin on September 12, 2022 at 10 am. The candidates who qualify the Architecture Aptitude Test can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17, 2022 after declaration of AAT result.

Check JoSAA schedule here

The mock seat allocation 1 will be displayed on the choices filled by candidates on September 18, 2022 and mock seat allocation 2 will release on September 20, 2022. The registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA ends on September 21, 2022.

The seat allocation Round 1 result will be available on September 23, 2022 at 10 am. The online reporting- fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidate to query will be done from September 23 to September 26, 2022. The last date to respond to query (Round 1) is September 27, 2022.

The counselling process will comprise of 6 rounds. For NIT + system only, the process will begin from October 16 to October 21, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JoSAA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON