JoSAA counselling 2023 round 5 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to announce seat allotment result for the fifth round of counselling today, July 21. Candidates can check it on josaa.nic.in at 5 pm. JoSAA counselling 2023 round 5 seat allotment result today

To check JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result, candidates have to use their JEE Main application number and password.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates selected in the fifth round have to complete the online reporting process which include fee payment and document upload, response by candidate to query (if required) by 5 pm on July 24.

The last date to respond to query for the firth round is 5 pm on July 25.

Candidates who want to submit request for withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation in round 5 can do it between 8 pm on July 21 and 5 pm on July 24. This is the last round to exercise seat withdrawal and exit options for IIT seats.

Seat allotment results for the sixth and final round of JoSAA counselling will be out on July 26.

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Mains scores.

