Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration to begin today at kea.kar.nic.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration to begin today, October 30, 2023 at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin the Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration on October 30, 2023. Candidates who have to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on October 30 and will close on November 2, 2023. The registration fees is 2000/- for all candidates except for SC/ST. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay 1000/- on or before November 3, 2023.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Click on submit and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Notice Here 

