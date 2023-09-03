Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 post seat allotment schedule. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the schedule through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out

As per the official schedule, candidates can exercise their choices allotted seat in the first round from September 2 to September 4, 2023. The payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates can be done from September 4 to September 6, 2023. Submission of original documents and collection of admission order at KEA office can be done from September 4 to September 6, 2023.

The last date for reporting at the allotted medical/ dental college is till September 7, 2023.

The Authority will publish separate schedule for deposition of original documents to first round seat allotted and exercised choice 2 fee paid candidates, choice 3 selected candidates and also to un-allotted candidates to become eligible to participate in the 2nd round seat allotment.

The choice/ fee payment/ admission order for PGET has been released on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

