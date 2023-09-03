News / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 post seat allotment schedule has been released. Candidates can check the dates below.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 post seat allotment schedule. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the schedule through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out
Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out

As per the official schedule, candidates can exercise their choices allotted seat in the first round from September 2 to September 4, 2023. The payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates can be done from September 4 to September 6, 2023. Submission of original documents and collection of admission order at KEA office can be done from September 4 to September 6, 2023.

The last date for reporting at the allotted medical/ dental college is till September 7, 2023.

The Authority will publish separate schedule for deposition of original documents to first round seat allotted and exercised choice 2 fee paid candidates, choice 3 selected candidates and also to un-allotted candidates to become eligible to participate in the 2nd round seat allotment.

The choice/ fee payment/ admission order for PGET has been released on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Official Schedule Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out