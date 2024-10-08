KCET 2024 2nd extended round final seat allotment results delayed, revised schedule to be out soon

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, in an official notice, announced that the final result of the second extended round will not be published on October 8, 2024, as it was announced earlier. Candidates who registered for the round and wish to check the provisional seat allotment results can check their results at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.(HT file)

“It has come to the notice that due to technical reasons about 140 Choice-2 fee paid candidates of second round were not included in the second extended round provisional seat allotment result that was published on 7-10-2024. Hence, the final result of second extended round will not be published today on 8-10-2024,” mentioned the official notice.

Officials also informed that the date of publication of results will be informed shortly.

Meanwhile, candidates who registered for the round and wish to check the provisional seat allotment results can check their results at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps to check KCET 2024 2nd extended round provisional seat allotment result:

Visit the official website of KEA at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link titled 'UGCET - 2024 SECOND EXTENDED ROUND PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT RESULT 07-010-2024' on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their CET number

Click on submit and the provisional seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

