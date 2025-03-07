KVS Admission 2025: Registration for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 begins at kvsangathan.nic.in, links here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the KVS Admission 2025 registration process on March 7, 2025. The registration process have been started for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 admission process. Parents and guardians can apply for the admission round through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Admission 2025: Registration for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 begins

The registration process will end on March 21, 2025 for both Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1.

The minimum age for admission in Class-I will be 6 years. Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2025. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26 and age for Balvatika-1, 2 & 3 will be 3 to 4 years, 4 to 5 years and 5 to 6 years respectively as on 31.03.2025.

Direct link to apply for Balvatika 1 & 3

KVS Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply online, parents and guardians can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

2. Click on KVS Admission 2025 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the registration links for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1.

4. Click on the link and a new page will open.

5. Register online and login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The declaration of provisional lists of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be displayed on March 25 for Class 1 and March 26 for Balvatika. The second provisional list will be displayed on April 2 and the third provisional list will be available on April 7, 2025.

No fee is to be charged to the children admitted under the 25% quota prescribed under the RTE Act 2009. Once the children are admitted in Class-I under RTE Act, they will continue to avail exemptions and concessions till class VIII. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.