LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration process begins today for vacant seats, apply at lnmu.ac.in

Lalit Narayan Mithila University will begin the registration process for LNMU UG Admission 2025 for vacant seats on September 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of LNMU at lnmu.ac.in. LNMU at Darbhanga. (HT file)

As per the official notice, as per the direction that all the unenrolled applicants on the seats left vacant after enrollment on the basis of the third selection list for admission in the first half of the four-year graduation session - 2025-29 can select the college online for online on-spot enrollment on the website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The window to register will be available on September 1, 2.

The varsity has released the list of vacant seats subject-wise according to the college, which is available on the official website.

Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can log in to their account via application ID, date of birth, and password and select the college. The selection list of candidates selected online on the spot will be released on the university website on September 4, 2025.

Candidates selected for the vacant seats can download their selection letter and apply for admission to the allotted college from September 8 to September 10, 2025.

LNMU UG Admission 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of LNMU at lnmu.ac.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the required details.

3. Click on submit and the select the college and fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of LNMU.