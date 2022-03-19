MAH LLB CET registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai on March 19 has begin the application process 5 year L.L.B examination. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to apply is April 7 and the admit card will be out on April 30.

The MAH-LL.B 5 YEAR CET 2022 will be held on May 17 and May 18 at the centers and venues displayed on the Candidates’ Hall Ticket.

MAH LLB CET examination fee: The application fee for the open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

The CET Fee-For Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC] Categories belonging to Maharashtra State have to pay ₹600 as application fee. candidates can check the details on the notification.

Direct link to apply

MAH LLB CET: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Click on the "MAH-LL.B (5 Years)CET-2022 (Integrated Course)" link

Click on the "New Registration" link

Register yourself by filling in the details

Pay the application fee and proceed

Save and submit the form

Take print out for future reference.

Read the official below: