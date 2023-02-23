MAH MBA CET 2023: Registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MAH MBA CET 2023 on February 23, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2023 through the official site of MAH MBA CET at cetcell.mahacet.org and also through mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

The last date to apply for the course is till March 4, 2023. As per the official notice, MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Examination for admission to professional courses in admission to first year of full time post graduate degree in MBA/MMS course through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24 will be held at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.

Direct link to apply for MAH MBA CET 2023

MAH MBA CET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAH MBA CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MAH MBA CET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.