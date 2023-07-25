Home / Education / Admissions / Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023: Apply till July 29 on cetcell.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 09:51 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates can apply till July 29 on the CAP portal by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org.

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra (CET Cell) has started the online registration process for state quota NEET UG counselling. Candidates can apply till July 29 on the CAP portal by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, online registration and session apply for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B(P&O) courses have to be done by 11:59 pm on July 29.

The registration fee can be paid up to 5 pm on July 30. Scanned, colored copies of documents have to be uploaded by 11:59 pm on July 30.

The provisional merit list of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling will be released on July 31, after 5:30 pm along with seat matrix for group A (MBBS/BDS) courses.

CAP round 1 selection list for MBBS and BDS will be released on August 4, 2023.

"The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course, the CET Cell said.

For more information, check the schedule.

