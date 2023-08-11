Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration likely to begin today at mahacet.org, notice here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai will likely begin the registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 on August 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration likely to begin today

The Cell has released the information bulletin where the dates have not been included. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seats available for admission to medical postgraduate courses will be distributed as 50% to All India Quota & remaining 50 % to the State Quota. From the State quota, 20% of Seats in postgraduate degree & diploma courses from State Government / Corporation Medical Colleges will be reserved for Inservice candidates in the State Government services, who have served for at least 3 years in remote and/or difficult areas.